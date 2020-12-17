The EFL Young Player of the Month Max Aarons continues to spark interest from Europe’s elite clubs as the January transfer window looms right around the corner.

Max Aarons is apart of the impressive list of young, talented players to come through the Norwich academy. At the age of 20-years-old, the young England right back has played more than 100 times for the club.

It is a surprise that Aarons stayed with club following their relegation from the Premier League during the 2019/20 season. The right back was one of the stand out players for the relegated side, whilst Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis chose to leave the club, Max Aarons has continued his development with Norwich City as a move away looks imminent.

During the summer window, the England Under 21’s international was rumoured with moves to the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. With a potential £20 – 25 million move on the cards, the rumours have started to spark up once again ahead of the January window.

Despite not getting the ultimate dream move in the summer, Aarons has suggested that the speculation has only ‘motivated’ him to continue improving. The Norwich star has shown that he has a great attitude and has no sign of arrogance as he remains the only player at the club to have played in every minute of their Championship campaign this season.

As speculation continues to swirl around the Norfolk air, manager Daniel Farke revealed that Aarons is often give the nickname Dani Alves, in relation to the former Barcelona treble winning right back. A comparison that can be recognised given their similarities in size, and style of play as attacking full backs.

The young star will certainly have a difficult decision to make with the transfer window right around the corner. The opportunity to move to one of Europe’s elite clubs remains a possibility for the Norwich City star, but also with the club top of the Championship, their is every reason that as a nailed on starter, he may even be convinced to finish the season in the Championship.

Aarons was also of interest to Wolves and Aston Villa in the summer, whilst those clubs went on to sign Nelson Semedo and Matty Cash respectively, it will come as no surprise if Premier League clubs try to cash-in on the Norwich player before his stock rises much more.

