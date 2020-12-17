Following Sam Morsy’s red card against Luton Town on Wednesday evening, Middlesbrough will be without the Egyptian midfielder for their visit to Birmingham City this weekend.

Both Morsy and Jonny Howson will be missing in action on Saturday after the latter suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Here are three options of how Middlesbrough could line up in midfield when they take on former boss Aitor Karanka and his Birmingham City side.

1. Bring in Lewis Wing

Wing was a mainstay in the side under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate but hasn’t really had the same sort of game time under new manager Neil Warnock.

The 25-year old is capable of the spectacular but Warnock much prefers someone who runs, grafts and gets a foot-in, much like who he would be partnering in the middle of the park, George Saville.

2. Push Paddy McNair into midfield

McNair has been utilised as a centre-back so far this campaign but the absence of Morsy and Howson could see the Northern-Irishman move back into a favoured midfield role.

This would mean Warnock could deploy a back four instead of his tried and tested back five, or he could bring in youngster Nathan Wood who has just come back from a period of self-isolation after his girlfriend tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Appeal Morsy’s red

There was plenty of controversy about the red card and the Boro boss even admitted it was ‘worth an appeal’. Whether the appeal comes back as successful however remains to be seen.