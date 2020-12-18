Reading were defeated by league leaders Norwich City on Wednesday night as Veljko Paunovic’s side fought valiantly.

Despite the defeat it was a strong performance from the Royals, and they showed why they are a contender for one of the top six positions in the league table.

Reading fell behind early on when Emi Buendia slotted home after Andy Rinomhota gave the ball away, although the Royals hit back straight away as Ovie Ejaria’s effort deflected in off Michael Olise.

Teemu Pukki’s penalty ensured Norwich left with the three points, but it was a performance Paunovic can take great pride from.

Here’s three players who won’t have been too happy with their involvement…

Sam Baldock

The forward came on in search of a goal for the Royals, and was invisible up top with him failing to make any sort of chance for himself or the team.

Compared to the injured Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite, there is a distinct lack of class at the top of the pitch for the Royals and if Baldock makes an appearance on Saturday, he needs to step up his game and show why he’s capable of starting for this Reading side.

Alfa Semedo



The midfielder was played in a false nine position and at stages he was making the right sort of runs, but it didn’t quite come off for him due to his inability to hold the ball and play other people in.

He did get into the game near the end of the first 45, but despite his hard-work and efforts, he wasn’t cut out for the striker role.

Andy Rinomhota



It’s harsh to put Rinomhota in this list because his all-round game was actually impressive against a strong Norwich side.

However, his mistake allowed the Canaries to score their first goal and it turned out to be pivotal in giving the league leaders all three points at the Madejski.