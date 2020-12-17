Sheffield Wednesday have called in the Professional Footballers’ Association, after it was reported that the club’s playing staff hadn’t been in full.

The PFA has been called in to offer advice after the recent claims.

News broke this morning that the Wednesday players hadn’t been paid in full for November and the club was quick to react, saying that action will be taken ‘promptly’.

Sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, things only worsen for Wednesday.

Parting ways with Garry Monk earlier in the season and replacing him with ex-Stoke City boss Tony Pulis hasn’t paid any divides just yet.

He’s eight games into his Wednesday tenure and is still yet to win.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time similar news has come out of Wednesday – similar stories were reported in November last year and in June of this year.

The Sheffield Star deemed Wednesday player’s November pay packet to be ‘considerably lighter’.

With the PFA now having to get involved, it only spells more hardship for Wednesday. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has achieved relative success in his time at the club but now, he’s a lot of questions to answer.

Fans are becoming increasingly disconnected from the club.

Wednesday is a club in turmoil right now and as bad as matters might be off the pitch, they remain worse on the pitch – they’ll look to avoid a fifth-straight Championship defeat when they host Coventry City this weekend.