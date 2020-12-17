Reading youngster Jayden Onen made his first appearance for the Royals on Wednesday night when he came off the bench against Norwich City.

The fixture was lost by the Royals but the recently signed youth product showed encouraging signs as he embarked on his career as a professional footballer.

He picked up a yellow card, potentially for a bit of over enthusiasm, but now he’ll be aiming to push on and strive for better things over the course of the next couple of years.

The midfielder shared a photo on social media which was captioned with a love heart (shown below) and shows himself coming on for the Royals, a special moment for the youngster and all of his family.

Now the key is for Onen to go and show Reading manager Veljko Paunovic why he should continue to be in the first-team squad.

At the Royals, Onen knows that if he performs well enough, he will get an opportunity which has been shown by the manager’s faith in academy graduates such as Michael Olise, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre and Andy Rinomhota.

Reading take on Brentford this Saturday and will be bidding to stay in the top six after an inconsistent run of form from the side, with the defeat to Norwich leaving the Royals sat in fifth place heading into a busy Christmas schedule.

Onen will hope that he has done enough to feature once more in the match day squad and even potentially get a start for the club in the coming weeks.