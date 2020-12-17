Bristol City are set to recall midfielder Kasey Palmer from fellow Championship side Swansea City, according to journalist Gregor Macgregor.

The Robins have hit a bad run of form in recent weeks and are finding it tough to score goals with Dean Holden’s side having just three shots in their defeat to Millwall at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Palmer has been a bit-part player in his time at Swansea so far this season, and will be hoping that if he is recalled, he can play on a regular basis for the Robins and help them achieve their goals.

The move would also weaken a Championship rival and with the Robins finding it tough to score goals and create at the minute, Palmer could be the perfect player to come in and give this Bristol City side a lift for the second-half of the campaign.

Here’s how Robins supporters reacted to the news…

Palmer doesn’t want to return. Wouldn’t be a great decision having a player that doesn’t want to play for you. Won’t exactly help with team morale. However creativity is desperately needed. I would rather we look to Benarous. If blackburn can play a 17YO in Elliot, why not AB? — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) December 17, 2020

We certainly need more creativity and more midfield options, the cheapest easiest way to get someone in is probably to recall KP. It’ll be interesting to see how he functions under Dean’s instruction, because there is a player in there, someone has to bring it out weekly. — City Chris (@ChrisBessex) December 17, 2020

Isn’t this a case of Swansea equally not wanting him as hardly started there. Big fan and let’s face it he has the ability to be a creative solution at any level but somethings not quite clicked into place anywhere — Mark Eade (@eadebcfc1) December 17, 2020

Personally would like to see him back and getting a good run in the team. He may not always produce but when he does it’s magic. Hopefully can produce consistently — seankennedy (@seanken17804968) December 17, 2020

I don’t see Kasey adding anything, if past experiences are to be considered. Although if he plays with Nagy behind him, that could free him up to be more forward-thinking. — Craig Feltham (@🏡) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CraigJF) December 17, 2020

It would be great to have him back a bad decision to put him out on loan in the first place. He has weaknesses but his creativity is sorely needed ! — Neil (@nscottd1) December 17, 2020