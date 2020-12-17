Bristol City are set to recall midfielder Kasey Palmer from fellow Championship side Swansea City, according to journalist Gregor Macgregor.

The Robins have hit a bad run of form in recent weeks and are finding it tough to score goals with Dean Holden’s side having just three shots in their defeat to Millwall at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Palmer has been a bit-part player in his time at Swansea so far this season, and will be hoping that if he is recalled, he can play on a regular basis for the Robins and help them achieve their goals.

The move would also weaken a Championship rival and with the Robins finding it tough to score goals and create at the minute, Palmer could be the perfect player to come in and give this Bristol City side a lift for the second-half of the campaign.

Here’s how Robins supporters reacted to the news…