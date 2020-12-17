Sheffield Wednesday have not paid their players for the month of November, according to journalist Rob Staton.

The Owls are in a poor predicament at the minute both on and off the pitch if reports are true.

Since Tony Pulis has taken over at the club from Garry Monk, Wednesday have failed to find victory in a Championship match with Tuesday night’s defeat a real blow as the Owls failed to record a shot in the second-half.

Pulis will now hope that this issue off the field will be sorted in time for the game with Coventry City on Saturday so that his side are not distracted by anything.

Supporters as well as the players will want to know what’s happening, and in these situations it is pivotal that everyone involved stays up to date with the latest information.

Here’s how Wednesday supporters reacted to the news that their players weren’t paid…