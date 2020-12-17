Sheffield Wednesday have not paid their players for the month of November, according to journalist Rob Staton.

The Owls are in a poor predicament at the minute both on and off the pitch if reports are true.

Since Tony Pulis has taken over at the club from Garry Monk, Wednesday have failed to find victory in a Championship match with Tuesday night’s defeat a real blow as the Owls failed to record a shot in the second-half.

Pulis will now hope that this issue off the field will be sorted in time for the game with Coventry City on Saturday so that his side are not distracted by anything.

Supporters as well as the players will want to know what’s happening, and in these situations it is pivotal that everyone involved stays up to date with the latest information.

Here’s how Wednesday supporters reacted to the news that their players weren’t paid…

Why have we not looked for a sponsorship deal if funds are tight? — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) December 17, 2020

Suppose you could argue they’ve not really earned their wages this month! 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sam (@Bladesam1983) December 17, 2020

What a mess. Chansiri claims he’s hundreds of millions into this project.. aside from a new pitch and a scoreboard do we have anything to show for it? He can’t even manage to pay the players on time now 🤦‍♂️ Embarrassing on and off the pitch — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) December 17, 2020

Just the kind of story we need just before a pivotal transfer window where we're trying to attract new players eh.. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ben Priest (@benpriest9) December 17, 2020

Needs clearing up Rob but I was told 6 weeks ago that players were getting a max of 7k a week with the rest (depending on contract) to be paid later. Apparently its something agreed with the players union & many clubs are doing similar. — Mazza (@wannao7) December 17, 2020

I will not put another penny of my money into this club until Dejphon Chansiri is gone. That man has ruined my club. #swfc — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) December 17, 2020