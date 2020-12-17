Blackburn Rovers have been handed a triple injury update ahead of their Championship clash with Stoke City this weekend.

Tony Mowbray has a mounting injury list at Ewood Park – three names on that list are Ben Brereton, Bradley Dack and Derick Williams.

Brereton has missed the last four outings having picked up a knee injury last month. Initial scans ruled the striker out for several months, but now he’s expected back before the end of the year.

Mowbray told Lancashire Telegraph how much of a ‘miss’ Brereton has been on his side of late.

“I think Brereton has been a miss, I don’t know what other people think, but Brereton has been a miss, he’s been pretty good for us this year,” he said.

William meanwhile is struggling with a recurring quadricep injury.

The Irishman had only just returned from the sidelines to have missed out in this week’s win at home to Rotherham United.

READ: Derby County man wanted by ‘several’ European clubs

Speaking on WIlliam’s situation, Mowbray said:

“It’s not particularly good news, Derrick has got an injury that will keep him out quite a while. He has an appointment with a specialist that will determine exactly how long.”

Arguably Blackburn’s biggest miss over the past 12 months though has been Dack.

The 26-year-old is a cult hero at Blackburn but he’s spent the entirety of 2020 on the sidelines having sustained an ACL injury this time last year.

Lancashire Telegraph reports that Dacc is set to feature for Rovers’ U23 side on Monday, having made his return in a behind-closed-doors friendly match v Sheffield United last month.

Three players who have a huge influence on this team – Mowbray will be gunning to have all three of them back in good time.

Particularly Dack, his return to the side could give them that extra edge going into the second-half of the season, as they look for a top-six finish.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to Stoke City this weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after a progressive season under the Northern Irishman, with Blackburn just two points behind in 11th.