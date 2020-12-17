West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has spoke about the upcoming transfer window, with the Baggies having been linked with names at both Swansea City and Watford.

The stalwart manager is back in the game and back in the Premier League.

Deemed one of the top-tier’s greatest escapologists, he takes over from Slaven Bilic after the Croat guided West Brom to a 2nd-place finish last season.

Speaking to talkSPORT about his upcoming January plans for West Brom, Allardyce said:

“One of my first questions was that I may need help in January if I can. Can we find a better player than what we’ve already got? Only then would I want to bring him in.

“They’re prepared to get some players, but we need to find where those players are. Who wants to let go of players in this pandemic? That’s a particular problem.

“I can’t suggest at this moment how many players we’d need. By the time I had finished four weeks and six games at Crystal Palace, I knew exactly what we needed to do.”

Earlier in the season, Bilic and the Baggies board were looking into two potential Championship signings – Andre Ayew of Swansea and Andre Gray of Watford.

West Brom are still in need of more firepower and Ayew could give them just that – the Ghanaian has this season scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances for Steve Cooper’s side.

Gray meanwhile continues to make headlines, but none of them overly positive.

The 29-year-old was also linked with a move to West Brom over summer and he remains a wanted man in the Premier League, despite his back-up role at Watford this season.

He’s featured seven times in the Championship so far, scoring once.

Allardyce then could well reignite West Brom’s interest in either Ayew of Gray.

West Brom need to add more goals to their game if they’re to beat the drop this season and with Ayew impressing so far, and Gray out-of-contention but still a respected striker, moves could materialise.

Swansea lost at Derby County last night, missing the chance to leapfrog 3rd-place Watford who drew at home to brentford earlier in the week.