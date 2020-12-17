Middlesbrough loanee Patrick Roberts will have ‘crunch talks’ with boss Neil Warnock over a lack of game time at the Riverside, prompting calls from Celtic fans for the 23-year-old to return to Glasgow.

Roberts has featured just seven times for Boro so far this campaign and is yet to make a full 90-minute appearance for Warnock’s side, leading to reports that he could have his current loan spell from Manchester City curtailed earlier than planned.

But despite giving him only limited opportunities to impress so far, Warnock is reluctant to let the winger leave Teeside in case he needs him, as reported in The Northern Echo.

“I’ve got to have a talk [with Roberts]” said Warnock. “There’s two or three lads that have not really had an opportunity, and everybody wants to play. They all want to be involved, and I have to manage that as I see fit.

“I’ve got to speak to the players and see how they feel, but first and foremost, I’ve learned my lesson over the years, I’ve got to look after the club. I can’t be swayed just because an agent rings me up or a dad of one of the players says, ‘He’s got to leave or go out on loan’ – I can’t be working on that.

“I’ve got to look after the club first at this moment in time because it’s a difficult period. We’ve never experienced it before. In the past, where I would have let someone leave and brought someone else in, it was straightforward. But it’s not like that anymore.”

With this mind, there are now growing calls from Celtic fans for their club to bring the winger back to Parkhead in January following his two successful loan spells north of the border.

Roberts made a total of 78 appearances across both of his temporary stints with the Bhoys, scoring 18 goals and providing 26 assists.

He has an impressive trophy haul from his time in Scotland, winning three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Celtic have had a disappointing season to date, having been eliminated from the Europa League at the group stages after failing to progress through the Champions League qualifying rounds, and are 13 points adrift Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table – albeit with two games in hand.

The 23-year-old could therefore be the missing ingredient to help reignite an underwhelming campaign for the Parkhead outfit.