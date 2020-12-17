In an exclusive interview with Four Four Two magazine, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about his plans for the future.

Neil Warnock took over Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough at the end of last season and guided them to safety, maintaining their Championship status for another season.

This campaign, Boro have been a revelation. Now just two points off the top six, Warnock is working miracles and the team now looks a solid unit that’s hard to beat.

Asked if he plans to stay on at Middlesbrough past this current season, Warnock says he isn’t committing to anything at the minute.

“Who knows? The way the world is at the moment, I’m making no plans.

“I’m not ruling anything in or anything out. But what I will say is that this job doesn’t disappoint.”

His contract is up at the end of the season, but supporters will hope that he will be staying on and signing another.

He was also asked if retirement was on the cards any time soon. Warnock is now in his 70s and has been in football management for 40 years since taking his first job in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity.

“I’m 72 but don’t think I look my age and certainly don’t feel it.

“I am considering getting some Botox next year just to keep my youthful appearance,” he joked.

Boro players and supporters will be keen to add another promotion to Warnock’s eclectic CV. He boasts the record number of promotions with a total of eight to his name.