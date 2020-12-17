Norwich City returned to the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 win away at fellow promotion chasers Reading on Tuesday night – a fourth consecutive victory by the same scoreline for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Canaries are now three points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, and here we look at three Norwich players that impressed with their performances at the Madejski Stadium.

Michael McGovern

The Northern Ireland international produced another steady performance between the sticks in Tim Krul’s absence, and gave Farke plenty of assurances that he has a more than capable deputy for the Dutchman when required.

He could not have done much to prevent Michael Olise’s deflected first-half strike for Reading’s goal, but showed his undoubted quality by tipping the 19-year-old’s free kick over the bar in stoppage time to preserve Norwich’s narrow 2-1 lead.

Max Aarons

The 20-year-old put in another superb display that showed maturity beyond his years.

Aarons has been an ever-present figure in Farke’s side this season, and he showed why that was the case with a performance full of attacking verve.

He won what turned out to be the winning penalty for Teemu Pukki to dispatch, as he drew a desperate challenge from Liam Moore in the box.

As Reading applied the pressure late on, the defender remained as solid as ever to help Norwich claim another three points.

Teemu Pukki

The Finn continued his excellent campaign by netting what proved to be the decisive second goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The strike was his tenth goal of the season and showed his overall consistency with another fine individual performance.

His penalty-winning strike followed on from a brace in the 2-1 win at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.