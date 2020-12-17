Sheffield Wednesday’s players have not been paid for the month of November, according to journalist Rob Staton.

In what has been a tough month for the players and club on the pitch, it has also been an awful month off it.

It appears as though the Owls are in a struggling situation and will now financially hope to get out this mess and move on.

The current form on the field is horrendous with Wednesday not winning in nine, and without a victory since Tony Pulis came into the club as manager.

Understand reports that #SWFC players were not paid in full for November are true. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) December 17, 2020

The manager of the Owls has been under severe pressure and it didn’t get any easier on Tuesday night when they fell to defeat to Nottingham Forest, with defender Moses Odubajo appearing to laugh when Lewis Grabban netted the second and decisive goal of the fixture.

It will now be interesting to see what comes of this news that the Wednesday players have not been paid, and whether it is as clear cut as this or whether they have been paid in some part but not in full.

On the weekend, Pulis and his side take on Coventry City with it being a must win game to get fans back on side, and to end a run that has seen them fall seven points adrift of survival.

It isn’t the type of news that will fill the manager with confidence before the fixture, and there is no doubt that Pulis could potentially be thinking about his future after hearing the news.