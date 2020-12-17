Ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has praised the impact of on-loan player Lukas Nmecha – the striker has previously played for Preston North End, and last season Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old left City join Kompany at Anderlecht for this 2020/21 season.

In 14 league games for the club he’s already netted nine goals – including four in his last three for Kompany’s side.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about Nmecha’s impact, Kompany said:

“Of course, he still has room for improvement, but actually he is already a quite complete striker. He does not have any noticeable weaknesses – at the moment he is already one of the best strikers in Belgium.

“In time he will be a striker for one of the European clubs who are just below the top or even for a top European club.”

His resounding form this season will come as a shock to both Preston and Boro fans – Nmecha netted just three goals in 41 Championship appearances for Preston over the 2018/19 season, and didn’t score at all for Middlesbrough.

He’d left a loan spell in his native Germany with Wolfsburg to join Boro for the second-half of last season, but in 11 Championship outings he’d fail to score for the club.

Now though, under a former City teammate of his in Kompany, Nmecha is becoming the striker that his parent club expected him to be.

A highly-rated youngster, his form this season suggests that he’ll go on to bigger and better things in Europe, but his chance at City will remain slim.

As for Preston and Boro, they’re enjoying mixed seasons in the Championship – the Lilywhites host Bristol City tomorrow night, whilst Neil Warnock takes his side to Birmingham City on Saturday.