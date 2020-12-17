Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says ‘it’s been too long’ since fans had last been at Vicarage Road and is very disappointed that they will not be allowed back into the ground for the foreseeable future, reports the Watford Observer.

A total of 2,000 fans watched the Hornets draw 1-1 with Brentford on Tuesday night – the last time supporters were allowed into the ground before Watford moved up into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions, and Foster is disappointed at the prospect of playing in an empty stadium once again.

Following that draw with the Bees, Foster spoke to Watford’s website about his disappointment to lose the backing of supporters.

“It’s been too long [without the fans]. Everybody’s really appreciated that little taste,” said the goalkeeper.

“The noise they make is incredible; for 2,000 it could be 10 or 15,000, easy. They’re always singing and we really rely on them to get us going higher up the pitch.

“It’s just a shame we’re not going to see them again for the foreseeable but they will be back, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Foster spoke in more detail about the draw with Brentford and had some regrets that the side could not hold onto their 1-0 lead and claim a victory over a Bees side reduced to ten men following Ethan Pinnock’s red card.

“If you’re playing against 10 men and you’re 1-0 up, you should go on and win the game,” he added.

“Whether you think it’s a penalty or not, it’s all relative really and we should’ve won the game.

“Fair play to the lads, after that first-half showing when we were very poor, we started a lot brighter in the second half and there was only one team that was going to win it.”

Vladimir Ivic’s side have had a solid first half of the season and currently sit third in the Championship table with 34 points from 19 games.

They are only six points adrift of league leaders Norwich City and have lost just three games so far this campaign – only Bournemouth (2) have been defeated on fewer occasions.

The Hornets also have an impressive defensive record, after conceding just 13 goals in 19 games – only Swansea City (12) have conceded fewer goals so far this campaign.

Irvic’s men are now turning their attention to a match away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday in a bid to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.