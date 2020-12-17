Derby County’s Mike re Wierik is reportedly wanted by several Dutch sides next month.

The 28-year-old has fallen out-of-contention since Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month.

Derby now under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney haven’t selected te Wierik is a single matchday squad and now, Football Oranje report that the defender is wanted in his homeland.

According to the report, Groningen are keen on re-signing te Wierik after his summer move to Pride Park, with the likes of FC Twente, FC Utrecht and Fortuna Sittard also in the running.

Having joined from Groningen in the summer, te Wierik has only made four Championship appearances for Derby County this term.

Their season started in a dismal fashion and it led to the inevitable sacking of Cocu.

Since, Rooney has proved an unpopular name amongst Derby fans but after guiding his temporary team to a six game unbeaten run – capped by a 2-0 win over Swansea City last night – the fans are starting to warm to his presence.

They go level on points with Forest but Derby remain in the Championship relegation zone.

Te Wierik though looks to be on the move in January and a return to the Netherlands seem the likeliest outcome – be that on-loan or as a permanent transfer remains to be seen.

Fans have seen little of the Dutchman, but it so far seems to be a poor bit of business from Derby.

Rooney next takes his side to Rotherham United this weekend.