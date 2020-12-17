Nottingham Forest teenager Alex Mighten has sent a message to fans after the crucial 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers, Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals from Yuri Rubeiro and Lewis Grabban ensured Forest earned their first win in eight matches after a torrid run.

Mighten made his first start since October for Chris Hughton, and the 18-year-old impressed upon his return to the side.

Forest fans will be delighted, not only with such a meaningful victory, but the implementation of youth within their ranks.

Mighten, 18, started the game and played 89 minutes, whilst Will Swan, 20, was on the bench.

And the US youngster took to Twitter to deliver a message to fans, who have waited so long for a victory.

One for the fans. Back to winning ways and a good feeling being back out there! Let’s take this into the next game. #NFFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6AEVbXplXz — Alex Mighten (@AlexMighten10) December 16, 2020

He also spoke to the club’s official website after Forest managed just their fourth win of the season.

“It was a massive win, everyone put in a great performance,” Mighten said.

“It was for the fans as they really needed a boost.

“When you get off to a good start, it always helps and it gives us a platform to build on. When the game is going our way, it takes the pressure off us and we can play our game.”

Chris Hughton will hope the victory can get provide a springboard up the table as Forest look to put a winning run together.

The former Newcastle and Brighton boss joined Forest following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi back in October.

Fortunes didn’t change, however, as Forest remain rooted in a relegation battle after failing to reach the play-offs in calamitous style on the final day of last season.

Next up for Forest is a tough trip to Millwall, who themselves ended an unwanted run this week. They won their first in ten when they beat Bristol City this week.