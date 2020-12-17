Blackpool winger Keshi Anderson has made a bold statement by claiming that his side are capable of beating any team in League One.

It comes after Blackpool’s dramatic last-minute 3-2 win over league leaders Hull City at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

CJ Hamilton scored the late winner to ensure The Seasiders took all three points after Hull thought they earnt a point.

The result means that Blackpool have beaten all of League One’s top three after they also earnt victories over Peterborough and Portsmouth earlier in the season.

It is clear that confidence is rife within the Blackpool ranks and if Neil Chritchely’s men can improve their form against those teams below them, they can make a real push for the play-offs this term.

Keshi Anderson’s words are an indicator of confidence in the squad. The 25-year-old winger joined in the summer from Swindon, fresh after winning the League Two title with the Robins.

Since joining Blackpool, the winger has scored two goals in ten games and has been influential in the side’s fortunes recently.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Anderson claimed that he and his teammates are aiming to improve week-on-week and to keep the winning feeling going.

“Every game there’s pressure to win,” said Anderson.

“Because we have a strong squad and go into every game expecting to come away with three points. We back ourselves as players, and the manager backs us and expects us to deliver.”

Anderson also made the bold claim that Blackpool are good enough to beat anybody in the league and they expect to be up amongst to big boys in League One.

“We were at home so we wanted to grab the winner. I think we can match any team in this league, so it was great to win against the team who are top.”

Blackpool are comfortably mid-table in 12th after the big win over the league leaders, but they will surely believe they can make a push towards the top six after some improved performances recently.

They are four points behind Doncaster in sixth and travel to fellow Lancashire side, Accrington Stanley, on Saturday.