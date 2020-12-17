Bristol City are considering recalling midfielder Kasey Palmer from fellow Championship rivals Swansea City, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of the Welsh side’s squad this season and it was a surprise to many supporters from both clubs to see the Robins man join Steve Cooper’s side.

He’s already netted for Swansea in this campaign and it will be of interest to both sides as to whether this return deal can be sorted in the next month when the January window opens.

Palmer has been a substitute for a lot of the fixtures, but it would mean that Cooper and his Swansea side would be without valuable ball-up that often can prove so important in a Championship season.

Bristol City have a number of injuries and are struggling in recent weeks under Dean Holden with the side having just three shots at home to Millwall on Tuesday as they lost 2-0.

#BristolCity are considering recalling Kasey Palmer from Swansea City. Understand that Dean Holden believes that KP can add some missing creativity to the Robins midfield. A year ago Jamie Paterson returned to good effect – and now it could be Palmer, with injuries in midfield. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 17, 2020

Palmer’s career hasn’t quite gone in the direction that he’d have hoped with the player being a regular for Premier League giants Chelsea youth teams in his younger years.

A number of loan moves later, and he found himself with the Robins on a permanent deal before being loaned out to Championship rivals Swansea ahead of this current campaign with Holden picking his preferred squad for the season.

Now, a recall is set to be on the cards and Palmer could yet have a big part to play in this league campaign for the Robins.