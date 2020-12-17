Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas has ‘put to bed’ his on-field row with Cherries teammate Sam Surridge in their 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, as reported in the Daily Echo.

Stanislas and Surridge had a very public fall out on the pitch, with the former frustrated at Surridge for choosing to take a shot at goal rather squaring the ball back to him.

It caused a fracas and a number of Bournemouth players were involved in diffusing the situation, but manager Jason Tindall said the matter had been resolved quickly after the game.

Stanislas supported his manager’s comments on his official Instagram account, and said in a post, “The opinions of people does not bother me in the slightest!

“Having said that, last night I let my frustrations and emotions get the better of me.

“So, to all the kids that were watching, the ones in the academy I spend time with a few times a week, my team-mates and staff I apologise to you all.

“I strive to be an example for young people and this was not a good example at all.

“Me and @samsurridge spoke and put this to bed straight after the game. It’s all love as always.”

Stanislas netted what proved to be the winning goal against the Chairboys in the 68th minute, in a result which briefly sent Bournemouth to the top of the Championship until Norwich City’s 2-1 win over Reading on Wednesday night.

It was his sixth goal of the season and ensured he had found the net in back-to-back games after finding the target in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Only Dominic Solanke (8) has scored more goals for Bournemouth this season, and Tindall will be hoping for more of the same from Stanislas when they face Luton Town on Saturday.

The Hatters have enjoyed a solid first half of the season and sit comfortably in mid-table, but head into the game following a 1-0 defeat to play-off chasing Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Wednesday.

Saturday’s match will be the first meeting at Kenilworth Road in more than 12 years, when Bournemouth and Luton drew 3-3 in an entertaining League Two fixture back in December 2008.