QPR star George Thomas is set to return from a spell out as he is expected to line-up for QPR’s development team.

The opponents are no other than QPR’s bitter West London rivals, Brentford. QPR’s development team meet Brentford B later on today.

The winger joined the R’s from Leicester City in the summer but has had his start to life at the Kiyan Prince foundation Stadium hampered by injury.

He has been out of action for the last two months with a thigh strain and has recently returned to training.

The development game is the latest test of the 23-year-old’s fitness levels.

Thomas also had a thigh strain throughout the summer which kept him out of the season opener.

But he has gone on to make six appearances in the Championship this campaign, albeit he hasn’t completed a single 90 minutes game.

He recently made a comeback to the side as he came on for the final 13 minutes of QPR’s recent game against Millwall. In the last two games, he has been an unused substitute.

QPR boss Mark Warburton will hope that gaining some minutes with the development squad will help him build up match sharpness.

Upon signing Thomas in the summer, Warburton was excited to sign a player who is a full Wales international.

“I am looking forward to working with George,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“He is a very talented young player who I know is very highly-thought of by the Welsh staff.

“He has shown quality in his loan spells and I have no doubt he is ready for the step-up in his career.”

Though it hasn’t been the perfect start he would have been dreaming of, Thomas will be hoping the opportunity to refind his form and fitness in a big game against West London rivals will help him find a way back into the first-team.