Each January, clubs across Europe begin to outline their transfer strategy for the summer ahead. A key part of this is the potential end of contract agreements with future free agents.

With the financial woes of many clubs, free agent moves may skyrocket in the summer of 2021.

Bournemouth, like many Championship clubs, face an uncertain financial future – so could turn to free agents for their next squad rebuild.

The Cherries have aspirations of returning to the Premier League, so could turn to Ligue 1 players to add the quality needed at a cheap price.

Here are three Ligue 1 players Bournemouth could sign on pre-contract agreements.

Youssef Ait Bennasser

Youssef Ait Bennasser is a 24-year-old midfielder who plays for AS Monaco.

He has a fairly big reputation across Europe and was linked with a move to Arsenal a couple of years ago.

His career hasn’t panned out the way it could have, but he still has the quality that could aid Bournemouth if they do indeed return to the top flight.

He is calm on the ball and is an excellent passer and that would fit in perfectly with the way Jason Tindall sets his team up.

It would be a very ambitious move, however, if Bournemouth are promoted and want to stay up, quality players like Bennasser are needed.

Lamine Kone

Lamine Kone is a name that will be familiar to followers of English football. He donned the red and white of Sunderland for two-and-a-half years between 2016 and 2018.

He initially impressed on Wearside and was the subject of an £18million bid from Everton in the summer of 2016. Instead, he signed a new deal with the Black Cats and followed them on their demise to League One, before signing for Strasbourg.

In France, Kone has been a stable figure as Strasbourg have become an established Ligue 1 outfit.

Kone’s strength and aerial ability could come to Bournemouth’s aid as, for as good as they are going forward, they do seem slightly weaker at the back.

Florian Miguel

Miguel is a 24-year-old left-back currently plying his trade for Nimes.

Currently, Diego Rico and Lloyd Kelly share the responsibility for that position for Bournemouth.

The latter is primarily a centre-back, whilst Rico can be defensively inconsistent. The addition of Miguel could provide Bournemouth with a reliable, consistent performer in a key area of the pitch.