Neil Warnock said his players had to adopt ‘Sunday League’ tactics, as they edged past Luton Town with a 1-0 victory, reports Luton Today.

Following a lacklustre first half, Chuba Akpom scored the decisive winning goal from Marvin Johnson’s cross to move Boro up to seventh in the Championship table despite being reduced to ten men following Sam Morsy’s sending off.

The result was their eighth of the season and secured back-to-back wins for the Teesside club following a 3-0 victory over Millwall on Saturday.

Warnock’s men are now only two points adrift of Brentford in the play-off places, following the Bees’ 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

“I was disappointed in the first half if I’m honest,” he said.

“We told them what it was going to be about, what a scrap it was going to be, and I thought they won the scrap in the first half, and I told them at half time.

“I asked any of them if they’d ever played in Sunday league, I said, because tonight you’ve got to play Sunday league.

“You’ve got to match them for their effort, their physical side of it and get into them, like they’re doing to us and get on that front foot, turn them round, get the balls in their channels and I thought we did that second half.

“We started really well, the best part of the game, got a good goal.

“Then I’m so proud of the lads really with the penalty, how we reacted to a long time with 10 men, the defending was fantastic really.”

Warnock spoke about the penalty incident in more detail, which saw Morsy shown a straight red card after using his hand to stop a James Collins effort heading towards goal.

The Hatters forward dispatched the subsequent penalty, but his strike was ruled out after appearing to strike the ball twice.

Referee Andy Davies initially awarded the goal, but following consultation with his linesman, the effort was chalked off after the latter admitted seeing Collins touch the ball twice.

“We’re disappointed if I’m honest, I’m not sure if the ref is in a position to give it [the penalty], he added.

“He’s in a poor position, Sam’s been pulled first of all by the white shirt, then he slips, then he’s on his stomach when it hits his arm, I just don’t see it.

“But listen, Luton appealed for every decision tonight, every second of the game they were appealing to the referee, so I think that just swung the decision.

“When they took the penalty, I don’t think the referee would have disallowed it, I think the linesman was excellent in looking at it.

“He’s definitely touched it twice, so you might say we had a bit of luck, but I don’t think we had a bit of luck, I think we’re a bit unjust.

“We might have won more comfortably, even with 10 men, I thought we broke out and had the better chances.”

Middlesbrough are next in action away at Birmingham City on Saturday, a side that will be looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Cardiff City and Watford.

Boro have enjoyed facing Birmingham in recent years, and have only lost one of their previous 12 meetings with the Blues.

That win for Birmingham came the last time the clubs met at St Andrews in October 2019, when goals from Fran Villalba and Odin Bailey secured the hosts a 2-1 victory.