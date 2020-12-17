Hull City are hoping to tie up a new deal for a youngster next week, as confirmed by Grant McCann after the Blackpool game in midweek to BBC Humberside Sport.

The Tigers have been tying up deals for younger players over recent months and are set to make another breakthrough.

However, the unnamed player is not Keane Lewis-Potter. The teenager has impressed for the League One table toppers this term and the club are keen to extend his contract.

The forward was left out of Hull’s 3-2 defeat to Blackpool last time out as he hasn’t agreed terms over a new deal, as covered by The72.

Nevertheless, the Tigers boss McCann has said another player is expected to put pen-to-paper: “As you’ve seen the football club is making a real commitment to tying the younger players down to longer-term contracts. We’ve seen Jake Leake, Billy Chadwick, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming. There’s going to be another younger one, it’s not Keane actually, hopefully signing a new deal next week.’

Hull will want the Lewis-Potter situation resolves as soon as possible. They have lost their last two games in the league and won’t want the distraction of this.

He has a bright future ahead of him and needs to be playing regular football and not have this cloud of contract negotiations hanging over him.

McCann’s men are back in action tomorrow night at home to Portsmouth in front of the TV cameras in what is a big game at the top of the third tier.

Who will win tomorrow?