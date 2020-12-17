Rotherham United are reportedly in the race to sign Ross County’s Ross Stewart on a pre-contract deal next month.

Stewart, 24, is the subject of transfer speculation right now.

The County striker is out-of-contract next summer and clubs are lining-up to sign him on a pre-contract deal next month, with Aberdeen seemingly in pole position.

Daily Record reports that Rotherham United are in the running though, along with the likes of Fleetwood Town, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town.

The report also claims that Aberdeen might try and capture Stewart with a cash bid next month, with Ross County likely to accept a cut-price deal given his contract situation.

Stewart scored seven goals in 21 league appearances for Ross County last season.

READ: ‘Disgraceful’ Pulis comments post-Forest ‘enrages’ Sheffield Wednesday fans

This time round, Stewart has made 17 Scottish Premiership appearances so far, scoring just the goals.

Still, Stewart remains a revered striker up in Scotland and his time at County is all-but over – where he’ll end up though is anyone’s guess.

Rotherham could be a good fit for the 24-year-old.

Paul Warne’s side are struggling in the Championship this season and are in desperate need of some firepower next month, having scored 18 goals in 19 outings this season.

They sit in 20th-place of the Championship table.

Warne’s side have been slowly creeping towards the drop zone after a steady start, and they’re next in action when they welcome Wayne Rooney’s Derby County this weekend.