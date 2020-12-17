Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock had his say on Sam Morsy’s red card against Luton Town last night.

The incident was shrouded in controversy as Morsy was adjudged to have handled the ball to prevent a goal, meaning he was shown a straight red card, Middlesbrough’s first of the season.

The resulting penalty was then scored but overturned as James Collins looked to have struck the ball twice on its way into the net.

When asked about the sending off, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted he thought the ball did hit the midfielder’s arm but he was ‘disappointed’ with the decision.

“I am disappointed if I am honest with the red card. I am not sure if the referee is in a position to give it; Sam had been pulled by a white shirt. He fell, then it hits his arm.

He was then asked if the club would appeal the dismissal, to which he stated that it will be discussed with the Chief Executive Neil Bausor this week.

“I will have a word with Neil, it’s definitely worth an appeal. It looks more obvious from behind. I will have a word with him. One game ban, or do we let him have a rest.”

Morsy could miss the club’s next fixture as Middlesbrough face Birmingham City, now managed by former manager Aitor Karanka, on Saturday afternoon at St. Andrews. Boro’s recent win took them up to seventh in the table, whilst the Blues sit in 17th.