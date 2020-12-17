Birmingham City narrowly lost 3-2 to Cardiff City on Wednesday night despite being ahead with just 25 minutes of the fixture left to play.

The Blues were effective going forward and Aitor Karanka took a much more attacking approach than the supporters are used to seeing and it very almost paid off the Spaniard.

Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez scored the two goals for Birmingham, but Lukas Jutkiewicz stole the show in an attacking sense with the way he held the ball up for both of the strikes.

It’s a sign that the forward, who has come under some criticism this season, can still offer an option up top for Karanka and help get others into play through his powerful presence.

The strong central striker knows how to get others involved in a match and it’s something that Birmingham fans will want to see more of, after the quiet start he’s had to the current campaign.

Here’s how Birmingham supporters reacted to his performance against Cardiff…