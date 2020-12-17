Birmingham City narrowly lost 3-2 to Cardiff City on Wednesday night despite being ahead with just 25 minutes of the fixture left to play.

The Blues were effective going forward and Aitor Karanka took a much more attacking approach than the supporters are used to seeing and it very almost paid off the Spaniard.

Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez scored the two goals for Birmingham, but Lukas Jutkiewicz stole the show in an attacking sense with the way he held the ball up for both of the strikes.

It’s a sign that the forward, who has come under some criticism this season, can still offer an option up top for Karanka and help get others into play through his powerful presence.

The strong central striker knows how to get others involved in a match and it’s something that Birmingham fans will want to see more of, after the quiet start he’s had to the current campaign.

Here’s how Birmingham supporters reacted to his performance against Cardiff…

Jutkiewicz is physically not allowed to breathe near an opposition player without a referee blowing up for a foul. — J.Cav (@dont_sleep_on_) December 16, 2020

Everytime jutkiewicz plays we seem so flat…. #bcfc — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲 (@BCFCEllis_) December 16, 2020

The most frustrating thing about Juke is the amount of free kicks he concedes. Time and time again, he doesn’t win free kicks buts constantly gives them away and the opposition easy possession. Proper winds me up. Needs to be a bit more savvy. #bcfc — Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) December 17, 2020

Been banging this drum for god knows how long and I think most people would agree with me now – Hogan should start up front with Juke used as an impact sub. I don't necessarily think Hogan is a 'better' player, but he's just more suited to this side #bcfc — Tom (@T_Owen1875) December 16, 2020

Juke weren’t the issue tonight, didn’t look after the ball enough & defensively conceded very poor goals! #BCFC — Simon Quigley (@squig04) December 16, 2020

Also, juke really needs to look for other options when in and around the box. His greediness can be so frustrating at times. Was a couple times that game where there was options around him yet he goes for it himself. Needs his head up a lot more. #bcfc — J.M (@JMbcfc_) December 16, 2020