Luton Town have a big decision to make about Peter Kioso in January.

The youngster is currently out on loan at Bolton Wanderers and is impressing with the League Two side.

Kioso, who is 21 years old, is gaining valuable first-team experience under Ian Evatt. However, the Hatters need to decide whether to leave him there or recall him this winter to add some more competition and depth to their defensive options.

Luton boss Nathan Jones said last week, as per a report by The Bolton News: “If necessary, the option (to bring him back) is there. We’re not saying anything yet as there’s a long way to go and we want him to continue his development as he’s having a wonderful loan there and developing at a good club, so there’s no problem.”

The Hatters will be keeping close tabs on his progress in the North West as he could be a key player for the Championship side in the long-term.

They signed him in January after he caught the eye in the National League for Hartlepool United. He made his debut for Jones’ side in July but they couldn’t guarantee him game time this term, hence why they loaned him out.

Kioso has since played 12 times for Bolton since his move there in October and has chipped in with two goals. They will be desperate to keep hold of him until the end of the season, but the option is there for Luton to recall him if they want to next month.

Evatt’s men are in action tomorrow against former boss Keith Hill’s side Tranmere Rovers, whilst Luton take on high flying Bournemouth.

Will Luton recall Kioso?