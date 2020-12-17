Aiden O’Brien has spoken about the injuries that have disrupted his debut season at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old joined from Millwall in the summer, but has struggled for a consistent run of games and recently struggled with an ankle problem.

But the outbreak in the Sunderland camp this week means that the Irishman was thrown into the deep end on Tuesday evening.

He played all 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, despite only taking part in half a training session.

O’Brien was regarded as a coup by Sunderland fans when he made the decision to drop a division to join over the summer, yet the move hasn’t entirely worked out as planned.

He is yet to register a single goal involvement in League One this campaign and has found himself in and out of the side.

O’Brien told the Chronicle that he wants to play more often and feature as a big part of new Head Coach Lee Johnson’s plans.

“I want to be playing every game. As a player, you want to be putting on the shirt every game and playing 90 minutes every game,” he explained.

“I had my first training session on Monday with (Lee Johnson) him and the staff. This is my first game. Judging it by today I was really impressed with how it all went. The speeches before and the game plan.”

O’Brien was out of the side for three weeks with an ankle injury, which hampered his playing time.

The forward is eager to add to the eight League One appearances he has made so far and put his injury problems behind him. The AFC Wimbledon fixture was supposed to be too soon for him, but the outbreak pushed him into the starting eleven.

“I’ve just come back from injury so 90 minutes today was spot on for me personally. I just want to get stronger and stronger – fitter and fitter and start banging in goals, because that’s what I live for.

“We’ve got to listen to the guidelines and the doctor – that’s what they’re there for really.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s next three fixtures have been postponed due to the current outbreak of COVID. Five players and staff have reported back positive test results.