In an interview which appears on Teesside Live, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones labelled Middlesbrough’s game management ‘a joke’, claiming they time wasted in the second half.

A solitary goal from Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom was enough to see all three points go to the home side, but the game wasn’t without it’s controversies.

Following the opener, Luton were awarded a penalty after Sam Morsy was judged to have handled the ball to prevent a certain goal, however, replays after the game show it may have hit his shoulder.

Morsy was sent off and the penalty was converted, but it was soon overturned after James Collins seemed to have double-touched when taking the spot-kick.

Speaking after the defeat, Jones claimed there were a couple of disappointments to take from the game.

“One was our tempo and the way we started the second half, the other was the way the game panned out, I think the ref could have handled that better,” he said.

“Middlesbrough did the professional thing to slow the game out. The ref is in charge of the tempo and it was borderline a joke.

“I know why they did it. Since the penalty, the sending off, I will be surprised if the ball was in play for more than seven or eight minutes.

“There was no flow in the game. I felt the ref could have managed it better.

“As soon as there was a corner players were falling down, there was a lot of breaks like that. That’s what I felt the ref could have handled better, the game petered out. It was not a spectacle in the end.”