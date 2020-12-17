Former Nottingham Forest winger Arvin Appiah is set to be on the move next month, with Almeria keen to offload the 19-year-old.

It comes little over a year after the Spanish side paid upwards of £9milion for Appiah.

The move had come as a surprise to Forest who couldn’t accept Almeria’s offer quicker, but since, he’s fallen right out-of-contention in Spain.

His maiden season would see him make 21 La Liga 2 appearances, scoring the one goal.

An England youth international from U16 to now U19 level, Appiah has made just two substitute appearances for the club this time round.

Emerging reports from Diario de Almeria claim that the club are looking to sell Appiah next month, in the hopes of recouping the majority of that £8million transfer fee.

With Forest, Appiah proved an exciting prospect.

He proved one of the best players to come out of their own youth academy of late and once he broke into the side, interest quickly dawned on him.

Almeria proved a strange destination for Appiah though, having been linked with the likes of Manchester United beforehand.

United though were too slow to react, and Almeria were quick to send a ‘cheeky’ message to United after completing the signing of Appiah.

The lowly Spanish outfit somehow stumped up a healthy transfer fee to bring in Appiah but it’s not worked out for either party, and now he could be in-line for a return to England.

Forest meanwhile claimed an all-important win over Sheffield Wednesday this week. Chris Hughton’s side sit just above the Championship relegation zone in time for their trip to Millwall this weekend.