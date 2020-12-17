Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton has admitted to guilt over his own role in the dismissal of manager Stuart McCall.

The Bantams sacked McCall last weekend following a run of six straight defeats in all competitions, with the club teetering on the edge of the League Two relegation zone.

Their losing run was brought to an end on Tuesday night with a battling draw at Crawley Town, with academy coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars taking charge.

After the match, Sutton apologised for his failure to perform well enough to keep McCall, who was in his third spell as manager at Valley Parade after two as a player as well, in the job.

“The fans love him and rightly so,” he told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus. “Stuart McCall brought me in and I feel I’ve let him down with my performances, suspensions and injuries as well.

“I can only thank him for what he did and just apologise for not doing enough this year. It’s been a really stop-start season for me.”

Trueman and Sellars are expected to remain in charge of Bradford for their home match against Cambridge United on Saturday.

The club’s search for a permanent replacement for McCall remains ongoing, with plenty of names in the mix.

Graham Alexander and Danny Cowley are believed to have ruled themselves out of contention, despite both being out of work.

Sol Campbell remains among the favourites, with Paul Hurst and David Flitcroft also believed to be under consideration.

Ryan Lowe has made a surprise surge up the bookmakers’ odds, despite currently managing Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Whoever takes over will have a tough job on their hands, with the Bantams on a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Sitting just one point above the relegation zone, their recent form has made an unthinkable drop out of the EFL appear a real possibility.