West Ham United boss David Moyes has opened up on his failed summer pursuit of QPR’s Ebere Eze.

The 22-year-old became one of the most wanted players in the EFL last summer.

Having netted 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances for the Rs last season, his summer exit was nailed on.

The likes of Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace were closely linked, with the latter tow seemingly going head-to-head for the signing.

Palace would eventually win the race, paying upwards of £20million for the midfielder.

Speaking to football.london about the collapsed move, Moyes rued ‘timing’ and ‘finances’ for Eze’s eventual move to Palace.

“I think the timing for Eze, we didn’t have the finances at the time to go for Eze when that deal was becoming available,” he said.

“Things only changed for us late in the window as far as finances went really because we had other priorities like we were trying to get a central defender in, we were looking at a full-back at the time as well.

“At that time we hadn’t got a great deal of money to spend. That changed as the window went on, [Grady] Diangana left and it just freed up a little bit of money as we went on but at the time we just weren’t there for Eze because we didn’t have the financial capabilities to do that at the time.”

Eze has since made 12 Premier League appearances for Roy Hodgson’s Palace, scoring one goal – a sublime free-kick off the underside of the bar v Leeds United last month.

He’s proving a hit amongst fans and the QPR faithful are paying close attention to his progression, as they hope to see his potential blossom in the top-flight.

QPR have since struggled in the Championship.

Mark Warburton’s position is becoming more and more contested as the season passes and after 19 games of the season, QPR sit in 19th-place of the table.

They travel to Championship strugglers Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.