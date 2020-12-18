Reading were defeated 2-1 by Norwich City on Wednesday, although it happened in controversial style at the Madejski Stadium.

The Canaries took the lead early on through midfielder Emi Buendia when he slotted home after Andy Rinomhota had given the ball away inside his own half.

‘Been mugged’ – Plenty of Reading fans reacted to controversial incident in Norwich defeatReading then hit back strongly however, and Ejaria’s shot deflected off Michael Olise to wrong foot the keeper and ensure the Royals went into the break at 1-1.

Norwich then won the game in the second period through a Teemu Pukki penalty, although it was controversial to say the least.

Max Aarons dramatically went down in the box after a challenge from Liam Moore, although on second glance it appears as though there is very little, if any, contact on the young full-back.

Pukki dispatched the penalty with ease and in the end it gave Norwich the three points at the Madejski.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the incident….