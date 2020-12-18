Reading were defeated 2-1 by Norwich City on Wednesday, although it happened in controversial style at the Madejski Stadium.

The Canaries took the lead early on through midfielder Emi Buendia when he slotted home after Andy Rinomhota had given the ball away inside his own half.

‘Been mugged’ – Plenty of Reading fans reacted to controversial incident in Norwich defeatReading then hit back strongly however, and Ejaria’s shot deflected off Michael Olise to wrong foot the keeper and ensure the Royals went into the break at 1-1.

Norwich then won the game in the second period through a Teemu Pukki penalty, although it was controversial to say the least.

Max Aarons dramatically went down in the box after a challenge from Liam Moore, although on second glance it appears as though there is very little, if any, contact on the young full-back.

Pukki dispatched the penalty with ease and in the end it gave Norwich the three points at the Madejski.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the incident….

Sorry but that penalty is a yellow card too Aarons all day for diving we been mugged there #readingfc — CooperRoyals🇬🇧💙🇲🇽 (@RobertC89059161) December 17, 2020

Really hard done by there, watching on Sky with the benefit of replays and there is absolutely no contact from Moore at all, total dive from Aarons. Thought we gave a very valiant effort considering how many key players we had missing, definitely not too disheartened #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) December 16, 2020

I hope Max Aarons is okay after that horrific incident. Sniper in the stands at football. Madness #ncfc #readingfc — readingfclens (@readingfclens) December 16, 2020

Not sure if Max Aarons or Tom Daley? #readingfc — Joel Shelton (@joel_shelton) December 16, 2020

Can’t lie, I’ve got to the point where I now appreciate a good dive and Max Aarons has pulled off a beauty there. Obviously I now want to see him snapped in three, but it’s a good dive. #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) December 16, 2020