Reading were defeated by Norwich City on Wednesday night in a close fought fixture at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals put in a performance full of effort and desire, but in the end couldn’t find the quality in front of goal to equalise after going 2-1 down.

One man who was brought onto try and make a difference in an attacking sense was striker Sam Baldock.

The forward started in Saturday’s win against Queens Park Rangers but was dropped from the start for the game with Norwich.

He failed once more to get into the game and couldn’t quite get a chance in front of goal, leaving Royals manager Veljko Paunovic heavily missing forward’s Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

It will now be interesting to see whether Reading stick with leaving Baldock on the bench for the fixture with Brentford, or whether they give him another chance.

Here’s how Royals supporters reacted to his performance….

I hope Sam Baldock never plays in a reading shirt again — Max (@_MaxRFC) December 17, 2020

I’d actually have preferred to have seen Sam Smith come on tonight rather than Sam Baldock. That’s something I never thought I’d say. McGiff or Melvin-Lambert must be given a shot from the bench soon. Shame Nevers is out too #ReadingFC — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) December 16, 2020

You can attack Baldock as a player, but not as a person. Always works hard when he comes on and a constant professional. Still, it is probably time for him to move on and a youngster to get a chance #readingfc — Mark Fidgett (@MarkFidgett) December 16, 2020

Honestly can’t handle watching Sam baldock anymore. Even he doesn’t want to be up front anymore. He just runs out wide or points his finger to look busy but does nothing. #readingfc — cameron macken (@ronniemac93) December 16, 2020

Taking Aluko off was a mistake tonight imo and some how Baldock is worse than Semedo up top 😭 #readingfc — Dan (@rfcfrostie) December 16, 2020