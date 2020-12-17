Reading were defeated by Norwich City on Wednesday night in a close fought fixture at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals put in a performance full of effort and desire, but in the end couldn’t find the quality in front of goal to equalise after going 2-1 down.

One man who was brought onto try and make a difference in an attacking sense was striker Sam Baldock.

The forward started in Saturday’s win against Queens Park Rangers but was dropped from the start for the game with Norwich.

He failed once more to get into the game and couldn’t quite get a chance in front of goal, leaving Royals manager Veljko Paunovic heavily missing forward’s Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

It will now be interesting to see whether Reading stick with leaving Baldock on the bench for the fixture with Brentford, or whether they give him another chance.

Here’s how Royals supporters reacted to his performance….