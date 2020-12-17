Leeds United could allow Tyler Roberts to leave next month, but only if they find a replacement – the Welsh international was a target of Derby County’s last summer.

The 21-year-old has made just two Premier League starts all season.

Last time round he proved a useful player for Marcelo Bielsa having featured 21 times in the Championship, scoring four goals.

But with the arrivals of Rodrigo and Raphinha in the summer, Roberts has become much more of a back-up player for Leeds United.

Now, Football Insider has revealed that Leeds could part ways with the midfielder next month, but only if they can first find a replacement.

Derby were closely linked with Roberts last summer.

Then manager Phillip Cocu wanted to bring in a striker and that remains the aim for interim boss Wayne Rooney, who claimed his second win in temporary charge of the Rams with a 2-0 victory at home to Swansea City last night.

Colin Kazim-Richards is Derby’s main goal threat as it stands.

Rooney though has already stated his January plans to find a striker and he’ll know that Kazim-Richards can’t save Derby from relegation all by himself.

A return for Roberts seems to be on the cards then.

He’s a versatile player and one with some much-needed pace that Derby are currently lacking up top.

They’re proving a stronger outfit every week – last night’s win sees them go six unbeaten – and one or two additions next month should see them secure a comfortable Championship finish.