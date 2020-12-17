Derby County defeated Swansea City on Wednesday night, as Wayne Rooney continued his excellent run of form since taking over as interim manager.

The Rams boss has made the defence a lot harder to break down and alongside that has now added attacking quality to ensure his side can compete with top six sides such as Swansea.

One man who shone for Derby in midweek was Kamil Jozwiak, the midfielder was brilliant in the middle of the park and constantly looked threatening going forward giving the Swans real problems at the back.

The 22-year-old showed his fresh pace when running with the ball and was rewarded for his energy when he netted the second crucial goal of the game to ensure three points stayed in Derby.

He’ll now be looking to push on in the near future and hope that this is the start of a successful period of his career.

Here’s how Rams supporters reacted to his performance….

So happy for Jozwiak. He’s deserved that 🐏🇵🇱 https://t.co/PaOPB8LvzQ — Jack (@jonesjaackfx) December 16, 2020

Jozwiak looked lively for Derby while Kazim-Richards posed a threat and Bielik was a real engine with Clarke so solid as Shinnie made things tick and Byrne put such a shift in but that was such a disjointed display from Swansea who just couldn’t get anything going at all #DERSWA — JNSports (@JNSports1) December 16, 2020

Long while since I enjoyed a #dcfc display so much. Bielik exudes class, Shinnie and Knight's work rate is unreal. CKR is the centre forward we have missed. No bad displays tonight. Jozwiak a steal and class. It is Wayne's job now. Wayne Rooney's Abu Dhabi County. Game on! — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) December 16, 2020

In comes Fifth Chance Schtevie Mc. flicks it to 4-3-3, Bielik becomes the new Gorgeous George Thorne. Jozwiak becomes the new Johnnie Russell. Colin the new Wardrobe. Playoff heartbreak beckons. 🇵🇱🐏 #DCFC — James Windle (@MisterWindle) December 16, 2020

8/10 performances all the way around tonight. But brilliance especially from the midfield. Made up for Jozwiak too. #dcfc — Samuel 🐑 (@DCFCMiguel13) December 16, 2020

I don't know who I love more Bielik or Jozwiak. — Derby Retweets (@DerbyRetweets) December 16, 2020