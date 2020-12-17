Derby County defeated Swansea City on Wednesday night, as Wayne Rooney continued his excellent run of form since taking over as interim manager.

The Rams boss has made the defence a lot harder to break down and alongside that has now added attacking quality to ensure his side can compete with top six sides such as Swansea.

One man who shone for Derby in midweek was Kamil Jozwiak, the midfielder was brilliant in the middle of the park and constantly looked threatening going forward giving the Swans real problems at the back.

The 22-year-old showed his fresh pace when running with the ball and was rewarded for his energy when he netted the second crucial goal of the game to ensure three points stayed in Derby.

He’ll now be looking to push on in the near future and hope that this is the start of a successful period of his career.

