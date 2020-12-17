Liverpool are considering a January move for one-time Swansea City man Renato Sanches, reports Le10 Sport.

The outlet credits the Premier League champions with an interest in the current Lille midfielder.

Sanches, now 23, was the recipient of the Golden Boy award in 2016 following his breakthrough at first Benfica and then Bayern Munich.

After spending the 2016/17 season with the German giants, Sanches would be loaned out in the next – he joined then Premier League outfit Swansea City.

But his time in Wales isn’t remembered fondly.

Sanches endured a tough spell in South Wales and would make just 12 Premier League appearances throughout the course of the 2017/18 season.

It stunted his progression, and soon after Bayern would sell Sanches to Ligue 1 side Lille ahead of last season – a move which has since seen the ‘rebirth’ of Sanches.

He featured 19 times in Ligue 1 last season and scored three goals, having made eight appearances this time round.

Sanches is again proving one of the best up and coming midfielders in Europe and now Liverpool are interested in a permanent transfer next month.

As for Swansea, they’re vying for a return to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side fell short at lowly Derby County last night as they remain 4th in the Championship table – now seven points behind leaders Norwich City.

Next up for Cooper and his Swansea side is the visit of Barnsley at the weekend.