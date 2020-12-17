FC Midtjylland man Ronnie Schwartz was spotted in the crowd at Charlton Athletic’s last game against AFC Wimbledon, as covered by The72.

A January deal could be on the horizon for the Addicks and he was a player they tried to sign in the last transfer window. Here are three things their fans should know about him-

18 goals last season

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, scored 18 goals in the Danish Super League in the last campaign. He started the season with Silkeborg before joining Europa League side Midtjylland in January.

However, he has fallen out-of-favour this term and has made just one appearance in the league. He looks poised for a departure this winter.

Played in four countries, England next?

He has spent a lot of his career to date in Denmark with stints at Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg, but venturing on to foreign soil would be nothing new to him.

The forward has previously played in France in Guingamp, Belgium with Waasland-Beveren and Norway with Sarpsborg.

Ex-Denmark youth international

Schwartz represented his country at all youth levels from Under-16 up to Under-21, but has never had a senior cap.

Charlton could do with some more competition and depth up front for the second-half of the season. Lee Bowyer’s side are in a decent position after a strong start to life back in League One and there is no reason why Schwartz can’t be a hit at the Valley.

Some supporters may have been disappointed his move fell through a few months ago, but it appears they are back in for him.



