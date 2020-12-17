Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a fresh injury setback with defender Derrick Williams set to be out for several weeks.

The Irish international centre-back has had no luck with a quadricep injury this season and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

He had only just returned from the problem to play in Blackburn’s previous two matches, defeats to Bristol City and Norwich.

However, the 27-year-old was absent last night as the team ended that losing run with a very late victory at home to Rotherham United.

After the match, Rovers manager Tony Mowbray explained why Williams did not play and predicted that he would be unable to do so again until the new year.

“It’s his quad. He said he played at Saturday on 80 per cent. He started training the other day and had to walk off, saying his quad was sore,” he detailed to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I was moaning to him about the second Norwich goal, where it bounced perfect for him to boot it back over the halfway line and clear it and he lobbed it to their midfield player.

“He said it was because his quad was ready to rip. He’s got a quadricep problem at the minute so he wasn’t in the squad.”

On the timescale for recovery, Mowbray added: “Two or three weeks, I don’t know, let’s wait and see.”

Williams’ injury only adds to the problems that Blackburn are facing in defence.

Their other left-sided central defender, Scott Wharton, is already out with an Achilles injury, leaving them in a difficult spot in that position.

Rovers are also without two right-back options, Joe Rankin-Costello and Elliott Bennett.

Daniel Ayala was recalled to the starting line-up in place of Williams against Rotherham, partnering Darragh Lenihan at the heart of their defence.

It looks like Ayala will be expected to play throughout the busy Christmas period, although he too was hobbling towards the end of the Millers clash.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jacob Davenport missed the game through illness, though Tom Trybull had recovered from his own bout of illness to return off the bench.

Despite being the Championship’s second-highest scorers this season, Blackburn are currently in 11th place in the table, four points off the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke City.