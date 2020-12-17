Derby County’s Curtis Davies has revealed how he ‘contemplated’ a move to Australia, China or Qatar last season.

The 35-year-old joined Derby County ahead of the 2017/18 season.

He’s nearing his 100th league appearance for the club but in a recent blog post, Davies has revealed how he was contemplating an overseas transfer last summer.

Writing in thechangingroomtopics.home.blog, Davies wrote:

“After Frank Lampard left for Chelsea, the club appointed Phillip Cocu as manager. This is when a different fight was placed upon me.

“I was sat on the bench or in the stands wondering where my next step would take me.”

Fans and likely the Derby players were unsure of what to expect from Cocu last season. He was a somewhat unknown quantity in English football – as a manager anyway- but he went on to enjoy a solid maiden campaign.

Davies though was left uncertain about his playing future with the arrival of the Dutchman.

“With misguided thoughts of ‘what next’ for my career running through my head, I remember being on my phone at 3am one morning searching for where the transfer window was still open,” he explained.

“Contemplating moving to Australia, China or Qatar. Ironically, it was the very next morning that there had been a well-publicised incident.”

The ‘incident’ in question is no doubt the unfortunate injury and subsequent sacking of club captain Richard Keogh in October last year.

“This saw me reinstated into the team as captain,” Davies wrote. “I managed to earn the manager’s trust. He saw what I was able to bring to the table, and I went on to play 37 games that season and triggered a years contract extension.”

Featuring 12 times in this new Championship season, Davies remained a prominent member of the first-team.

But now having been ruled out for what is likely the rest of the season, Davies could well be reconsidering an overseas move with his stay at Pride Park set to expire in the summer.

He’s gunning to make it through rehab though and could yet fight his way back into this Derby County side before the end of the season – it’d be an incredible comeback, from a player who’s continued to defy age.