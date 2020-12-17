Newcastle United want to keep ex-Championship hotshot Dwight Gayle at the club, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The striker is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League side and they are keen to tie him down on a new deal.

Gayle, who is 30 years old, has been linked with a move away from St. James’ Park with Sheffield Wednesday mentioned as a potential destination.

The rumours were addressed by Yorkshire Live journalist Dom Howson in late November. He played under the Owls’ boss Tony Pulis at Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are looking to extend his stay in the North East, with Steve Bruce saying: “Certainly, we’ll do everything we can to get him tied up. Obviously, he’s been struggling with an injury but I think we’ll do our best and I hope that he can stay.”

He added: “In the 18 months I’ve been here, unfortunately, Dwight has probably been injured for 12 of them. He had a really good period at the back end of last season where he got himself into the team.

“I think he scored four or five goals and he will give us something else, which is vitally important in these games, which are coming thick and fast.”

Gayle had spells at Dagenham and Redbridge and Bishop’s Stortford before Peterborough United snapped him up in 2012. He went onto score 13 goals in 29 appearances for the Posh which earned him a move to the top flight with Crystal Palace for around £4.5 million.

He impressed for the Eagles in his three seasons at Selhurst, bagging a combined 25 goals. Newcastle then signed him in 2016 after their relegation to the Championship and Gayle’s 23 goals fired them to an immediate promotion under Rafa Benitez.

The forward hasn’t been guaranteed regular football since his move to the Toon and was shipped out on loan to West Bromwich Albion a couple of seasons ago.

