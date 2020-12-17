Derby County’s Curtis Davies has confirmed that he’s ruptured his right Achilles’ tendon, and will undergo surgery next week.

The 25-year-old has previously represented the likes of West Brom, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Birmingham City and Hull City, arriving at Derby ahead of the 2017/18 season.

He’d make 48 Championship appearances in his first season at the club owing to a top-six finish, before running into injury trouble under Frank Lampard’s reign.

Recovering in time for Phillip Cocu’s arrival, Davies made 32 second-tier appearances last term and would make 12 this time round.

But he’d be dealt a cruel injury blow this month, with the defender facing the rest of the season out.

Writing in his own personal blog thechangingroomtopics.home.blog, Davies confirmed the extent of his injury:

“After consulting with my surgeon Mr. James Calder in London today, I unfortunately find myself sat here, ‘moon boot’ on, crutches by my side, writing out these painful words again.… I have ruptured my right Achilles’ tendon and will require surgery on Monday.”

Having experienced this fate twice already in his career, Davies is no doubt nearing the end of his footballing career.

But the 25-year-old would go on to write about how he’s eager to return to the action as quickly as possible, saying how his previous injury woes has him prepared for the ‘road ahead’ with this fresh injury blow:

“I’m all too familiar with what I’m about to go through over the weeks and months, through surgery and rehab,” he wrote.

“But this time I find myself two years older and out of contract in the summer. The task has never been so colossal, but it’s one that I’m ready to take on head first (like in games), and fight to extend my career.”

With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, Davies could well be facing the Pride Park exit this summer.

A stalwart of a player, Davies seems keen to extend his career and he could yet head abroad. A renewal from Derby seems ever unlikely given his injury history, but for now Davies will be fully focussed on his rehab.