Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has responded to the rumours linking the club with young Bohemians winger Danny Grant.

The 20-year-old starlet has been the subject of interest in the EFL in recent weeks, with Huddersfield Town and Hull City both chasing his signature.

Hull boss Grant McCann admitted last week that contact had been made with the Irishman, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Grant is looking for an imminent move after issuing a ‘come and get me’ plea in the Irish Mirror.

Huddersfield are believed to have already made a bid to bring the player to England, which was rejected by the Irish club as ‘derisory’.

Terriers boss Corberan was asked about his interest in Grant following their goalless draw away at Coventry City last night.

The Spaniard told Yorkshire Live: “I can tell you the same I always say: that I don’t like to talk about players who are not part of the club. If the situation changes I will talk to you about any players that we sign.”

Grant is highly rated in the League of Ireland, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances this season for Bohemians and featuring in the Europe League.

Huddersfield’s need for a new forward player is particularly pressing considering the current state of their squad.

Star winger Josh Koroma has been ruled out with a hamstring injury until March, while striker Danny Ward has a similar problem keeping him on the sidelines for the rest of the year.