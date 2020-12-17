Michael O’Neill rebuffed talk that his Stoke City side are in the battle for promotion after a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers.

For the second match running, the Potters were held to a stalemate away from home on Tuesday night.

Stoke are only two places and two points away from the Championship play-off places having made a very respectable start to the season.

However, when it was put to him by the media after the QPR match that it was two points dropped for a side in their position, he strongly refuted talk that they were competing for promotion.

“When I arrived we were in the bottom three. We were bottom actually,” he told StokeonTrent Live.

“We’re a team that finished 15th and 16th the two years we’ve been in the Championship. To say we’re a promotion-based team, I think is probably not true.”

His comments could seen as an attempt to ease the pressure on his squad after a run of three matches without a win.

Stoke were as high as fifth in the table after beginning December with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough.

However, they let a lead slip to lose 2-1 to Cardiff City before goalless draws in the last two matches at Derby County and QPR.

It is the first time this season that O’Neill’s side have gone three matches without picking up a victory.

They will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when Blackburn Rovers, the division’s second-highest scorers, come to the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters then have an EFL Cup quarter-final to look forward to, welcoming Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to Staffordshire next Wednesday evening.