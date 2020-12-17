More details have emerged about why Hull City prodigy Keane Lewis-Potter is yet to sign a new contract with the League One club.

It was revealed after the team’s defeat at Blackpool on Tuesday night that the winger has been kept out of the starting line-up in recent weeks because of the dispute.

Tigers boss McCann told Hull Live after the game: “I think we’re there financially, but it is the years. We wanted to add another year onto his deal, Keane and his agent don’t want to do that.”

Hull are understood to be keen to sign their best young players to longer-term deals, and it appears that this is where talks are hitting a buffer.

While Lewis-Potter is keen to remain with his hometown club and has agreed to a deal in principle, it is Hull’s desire to tie him down to a further year which has caused an impasse, according to Hull Live.

The 19-year-old is believed to be upset by the club’s stance as he is reluctant to commit for a longer period of time, at the beginning of a career which has shown huge promise.

Lewis-Potter has decisively broken into the first team this season following the Tigers’ relegation from the Championship, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

However, he has not started a match for the club since the end of October, missing a batch of games through self-isolation before coming off the bench in each of the past four league fixtures.

Hull remain two points clear at the top of League One despite losing their previous two matches.