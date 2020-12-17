Doncaster Rovers are unlikely to be able to extend the loan of winger Josh Sims, with parent club Southampton believed to be keen to sell him in January.

Sims has impressed since joining the League One club on a three-month loan deal in October.

The 23-year-old has notched three goals in six assists in 12 appearances to help Doncaster force their way into the play-off picture.

Rovers are set to open formal talks soon over the future of Sims, and are keen to see him stay on for the remainder of the campaign.

However, the Doncaster Free Press report that early discussions have suggested Southampton want to cash in on the interest that has grown in the player over the course of his loan.

Sims’ contract expires in the summer and his feature appears bleak at the Saints, but his recent performances have sparked interest from not only Championship sides, but also in the Premier League.

It seems that Doncaster are unlikely to have him in their squad beyond January, and it might be that he has already played his last game for them, according to the Free Press.

Sims picked up a hamstring injury during their win over Swindon Town on Tuesday night, and while the club are awaiting the full diagnosis, it could be that he is unable to feature again before his spell ends.

The former England Under-20 international has made 20 Premier League appearances for Southampton but has spent most of the past couple of years out on loan.

He first joined Reading in 2018-19, and has his spell with New York Red Bulls in MLS last season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.