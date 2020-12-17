Ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor reacted to Birmingham City’s defeat at Cardiff City in the Championship last night.

The 34-year-old score 86 goals in 391 appearances for Villa.

Now a pundit-turned-Twitter commentator, Agbonlahor had this message for Birmingham after their loss in South Wales:

Come on blues get back to the prem guys — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) December 16, 2020

Aitor Karanka’s side went into last night having gone four games unbeaten on the road.

It was Robert Glaztel who would open the scoring for Cardiff last night and Marc Roberts who would equalise for Birmingham before half-time.

Blues would then take the lead through Ivan Sanchez but it would last just 20-minutes – Glatzel missed a penalty before Harry Wilson equalised.

Sean Morrison would score an 89th-minute winner for the home side – Birmingham’s second-straight defeat in the league leaves them in 17th-place of the Championship table.

Villa meanwhile are enjoying life back in the top-flight.

Under Dean Smith they gained promotion into the Premier League through the play-offs in 2019 and have since endured a season of relegation fears, to go on a summer of sending last time round.

Things are looking up at Villa Park and Agbonlahor wants to see their rivalry with Birmingham City be reignited in the English top-flight.

But life under Karanka has had mixed reviews so far.

Birmingham are playing some predictably boring football but he’s had enough positive results to show the signs of change.

Patience must be had, and Karanka will be gunning to avoid a third-straight defeat in the Championship when he welcome Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the weekend.