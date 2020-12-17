Nathan Jones has rued striker James Collins, after Luton Town’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

The Hatter headed up north to face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

After a goalless first-half, Chuba Akpom would score the eventual winner for the home side, but for Sam Morsy to see red soon after.

Down to ten men, Luton would find themselves with a penalty ahead of the 70-minute mark and Collins was the man to take responsibility.

But he couldn’t add to his six Championship goals this season, and Luton boss Jones has since rued the miss.

He told the club after the game:

"We got a penalty, should score those Collo, he usually scores those and it is unfortunate. That was really the turning point, I think if we had scored there, we could have gone on and won the game."

Jones’ return has seen Luton become top-half contenders in the Championship this season.

Last time round they looked set for a League One return but they beat the drop – largely against the odds – and are now looking up the Championship table rather than down.

Results have tapered a bit of late though.

Luton have won just two of their last nine in the Championship and haven’t won on the road in five outings.

Sitting in 13th-place of the table, fans won’t be too cautious of the downturn in form but Jones will be cautious of getting caught up in a relegation battle.

Next up for the Hatters is the visit of Bournemouth this weekend – the Cherries sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table going into this one.