Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney believes his side will avoid Championship relegation this season, after claiming a 2-0 win at home to Swansea City last night.

First-half goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak secured the win at Pride Park.

It’s Rooney’s second since taking ‘full’ responsibility for this Derby side – they’re unbeaten in six, having not conceded single goal in their last four outings.

The win brings Derby level on points with Nottingham Forest in 21st.

Still sitting in the Championship relegation zone, Rooney spoke to The Daily Mail about his side’s chance of survival this season.

“There’s a lot of games left and I’m very confident we will not be there (in the bottom three) at the end of the season,” he said.

“It’s not nice to be down there but we need to get our attention and focus on moving higher up the table because we are better than where we are – I think everyone can see that.

“In the last month there have been so many positives and I think if we keep putting the work in and showing the moments of quality and class we’ve got, then I’ve no doubt we’ll move out.”

Having been an unpopular interim appointment, Rooney is now changing a lot of fans’ mind about his potentially permanent appointment.

The change in this Derby side is evident and their recent form suggests a slow climb up the Championship table rather than a steady decline down.

Given the ongoing takeover and the progress being made with Rooney as ‘interim’ manager, a decision may not be made on the full-time position until next year.

Even then, if Derby can maintain this form and stabilise in the Championship, Rooney will become the leading candidate amongst board members and supporters.

This weekend Derby travel to lowly rivals Rotherham United – a win could see them out of the bottom-three.